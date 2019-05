Governor Noem Requests FEMA Flood Damage Assessment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is asking FEMA to help with damage assessment around the state from winter storms and flooding.

Officials will evaluate the damage to public infrastructure in 58 counties and seven tribal reservations. Those assessments begin Monday.

Governor Noem says they will help determine whether federal assistance should be requested and if there’s a basis for a disaster declaration.