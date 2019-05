Harrisburg High School Holds Signing Ceremony for Future Teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Seven Harrisburg high school students committed to becoming future teachers on Friday.

The signing ceremony was part of Teacher Appreciation Week. A Harrisburg School District policy guarantees an interview for Harrisburg graduates looking for a job in education.

The students in Friday’s signing class are heading to USD, USF, Augustana, and Southwest State University.