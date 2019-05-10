Heart Attack Leads to Car Crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A medical emergency led to a car crash and traffic backup in central Sioux Falls during rush hour Friday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Kiwanis Avenue and 22nd Street. Police say a 61-year-old man who was driving a Ford pickup truck had a heart attack behind the wheel. He collided with an SUV, but the SUV driver was not hurt. The man driving the pickup was rushed to the hospital where police say he is in stable condition. A portion of Kiwanis was shut down for two hours during the investigation.