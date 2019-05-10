Iowa Opens Flooded Stretch of Missouri River Bridge Approach

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) – Iowa has reopened a flooded stretch of the Iowa Highway 2 approach to a Missouri River bridge that links southwest Iowa to southeast Nebraska.

The Iowa Transportation Department says concrete barriers have been placed along the edges and permeable aggregate has been atop the roadway, followed by a fabric barrier and then covered with road rock. The department’s Scott Suhr says the idea is that water will percolate through the aggregate and allow traffic to pass over.

Suhr said Friday that pilot cars will be used on the single lane available to light, local traffic. Motorists should expect delays and slow speeds.