North Dakotan Farmer Says He’s Frustrated with China Tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) – Randy Richards, a 65-year-old farmer near Hope, North Dakota, says the tariff war of the past year and a half has hit hard, and he was angry that more may be coming.

Richards says he farms more than 6,000 acres of wheat, barley, soybeans, pinto beans and corn. He says tariffs have driven up the cost of the raw products he needs to run and supply his business and driven down the prices of what he has to sell.

“We’re told be patient, it’s going to change, it’s going to resolve and be fixed,” Richards says. “This is the administration imposing a downturn in the farming economy simply because of the way they’re handling trade agreements.”

Richards, who described himself as a conservative Democrat, says he understood that sometimes trade agreements need to be updated “but this isn’t the way to do it.”