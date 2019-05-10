Something’s Got to Give: Senator Thune’s Holding Out Hope for China Trade Deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As promised, the Trump administration raised tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

Senator John Thune says “something’s got to give” when it comes to the escalating trade war with China. Senator Thune believes the administration is trying to do the right thing, citing decades of what he called “trade abuse” by China.

Senator Thune says he’s holding out hope for a deal because the longer the trade war lasts, the worse it could be for South Dakota agricultural producers.

“I’ve conveyed to the administration, patience is wearing thin out here in farm country. Our farmers and ranchers are having successive years of economic losses and are starting to feel more stress. Something’s got to give. We’ve got to get these markets opened up again,” said Senator Thune.

Senator Thune believes the Trump administration is working on a way to offset the economic damage of the tariffs. He says that could include federal aid for farmers.