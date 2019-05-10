Trump Says US, China Held ‘Constructive’ Talks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the United States and China “held candid and constructive conversations” on trade after negotiators completed two days of talks Friday without reaching a deal.

Trump tweets that “the relationship between President Xi and myself remains a very strong one, and conversations into the future will continue.”

Trump says that in the meantime, the United States has imposed tariffs on China, “which may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!”

The Trump administration raised import taxes on billions of dollars in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% Friday. China has threatened to retaliate.