Trump Tweets That More China Tariffs on the Way

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says his administration is beginning the process to impose 25% tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese imports, covering everything China sells the United States.

“The U.S. only sells China approximately 100 Billion Dollars of goods & products, a very big imbalance,” Trump said on Twitter. “With the over 100 Billion Dollars in Tariffs that we take in, we will buy… agricultural products from our Great Farmers, in larger amounts than China ever did, and ship it to po9or & starving countries in the form of humanitarian assistance.”