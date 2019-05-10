Wings Clipped in Game One by Amarillo

BLAINE, MN… The Aberdeen Wings out-shot Amarillo Friday night in the Robertson Cup semi-finals. But the Bulls scored 2 goals in the first period and then too a 3-0 lead in the second before the Wings offense got going. Brad Belisle with a terrific individual effort got the Wings on the board and then Jonathan Bendorf scored in the final seconds of the period and it was a 1 goal game with 20 minutes left. But former Wing Logan Jenuwine, the NAHL’s leading scorer, iced the win late in the 3rd period. Game 2 is Saturday and if necessary game 3 Sunday in Blaine with the winner advancing to the Robertson Cup Championship game Tuesday night. It is a 1 game championship after best of 3 in the semi-finals.