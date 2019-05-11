Aberdeen Rallies To Avoid Robertson Cup Elimination & Defeat Amarillo In Overtime

Wings Win 3-2 To Force Decisive Third Game Tomorrow

BLAINE, MN — With their back to the wall in an elimination game, the Aberdeen Wings rallied from an early hole against the Amarillo Bulls in the NAHL’s Robertson Cup Semifinals.

This time they completed the comeback.

Nic Sicoly’s second goal in overtime helped the Wings stave off elimination and win 3-2 to force a decisive third game tomorrow in Blaine at 6 PM.

After losing game one last night 4-2 the Wings need a victory to continue their season and force a decisive third game tomorrow. Just like yesterday it was Amarillo jumping out to a 2-0 lead with goals from former Wing Logan Jenuwine and Brenden Datema in the first period.

The Wings held their ground and stunningly tied the game late in the second period. At the 16:03 mark Jonathan Bendorf passed to Tim Makowski who buried a one-timer to pull the Wings within 2-1. Then, with just six seconds left in the period, Nic Sicoly jammed in a rebound to tie the game at 2-2 after two periods.

The two teams played through a scoreless third period and into overtime until Sicoly ended it 13:08 into the extra session.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!