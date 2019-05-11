Augustana Wins Central Region Softball Championship

Vikings Upend Winona State 3-2 To Advance To Super Regional

WINONA, MN — The Winona State softball team was better than Augustana for most of the regular season.

The Vikings were better when it matter most.

One week after beating them for the NSIC Tournament title, Augustana defeated Winona State in Winona to claim the Central Region Softball Championship on Saturday afternoon, advancing to the NCAA Division Two Super Regional.

The Vikings had two chances to close out the Warriors by virtue of being undefeated. After taking an early 1-0 lead on a Christina Pickett homerun, the Vikings saw Winona State tie and eventually win the game 2-1 on Lani Van Zyl’s walkoff single.

That forced a winner-take-all second game for the region title. Tied twice, Ashley Mickschl’s go-ahead RBI single in the 4th inning proved the difference in a 2-1 victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!