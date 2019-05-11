City of Brandon to Add Crosswalk Safety Upgrades

BRANDON, S.D.- The city of Brandon is making changes to some crosswalks thanks to the hard work of an 11-year-old boy. Back in October, Ryley Mckeown was hit by a truck at a crosswalk while riding his bike. He was okay and ever since he’s advocated for safer crosswalks in Brandon, including speaking to city councilors. This week, they rearranged the city’s street maintenance budget to include safety improvements. At several intersections in town, crosswalk signs will be upgraded and signals will be installed. Kids press a button and a yellow light will flash as they cross. Crosswalk striping will also be added. It’s been a long process, but Mckeown is proud of the outcome.

“I kind of hope that other towns will see this and follow the lead that Brandon is setting because I don’t want just Brandon to be less prone to crosswalk safety issues. I want everyone to be better than they are now,” said Mckeown.

In addition to asking city council to make changes, Mckeown has also spoken to kids at schools about bicycle safety. He also has a Facebook Page called “Watch and Wait” where he shares his story and inspires drivers to watch and wait for kids in crosswalks.