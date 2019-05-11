Heart Stopping Herd Pull Off Another Playoff Classic In Clark Cup Opener

Stampede React To 3-2 Win Over Chicago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Just another heart-stopping Herd postseason victory.

The Sioux Falls Stampede scored late in the third period to defeat the Chicago Steel 3-2 in Game One of the Clark Cup Finals on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. It’s the sixth of their 10 postseason games decided by one goal.

The Herd are 6-0 in those games, scoring the winning goal in either third period or overtime, making situations like last night second nature.