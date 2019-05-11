Letter Carriers Help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-May 11th was a busy day for letter carriers across the nation and in South Dakota. They were not only delivering mail, but trying to help the hungry. Postal workers and other volunteers participated in the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

In Sioux Falls, letter carriers like Jamie Buckley picked up non-perishable food donations while out delivering mail. Buckley has participated in Stamp Out Hunger the past five years and it’s a family affair. Her husband and three-year-old son help her collect the food.

“I think it’s a great program, you know. I get to teach my family how wonderful it is to give to others that are less fortunate. So to me, it’s really satisfactory,” said Buckley.

On average, people in Sioux Falls donate about 75,000 pounds of food for Stamp Out Hunger. It all goes to Feeding South Dakota. The non-profit gives food to about 100 people a day, so this is a huge help in keeping the shelves stocked.

“Doing food drives and those kinds of things to help us out in our work really kind of gets put off to the side as people get busy with the summer. So this food drive is so critically important because it helps us to fill the gap,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota says Stamp Out Hunger is the organization’s biggest food drive of the year.