Rain Stops SDSU & Oral Roberts

Jacks Trail 9-3 In Sixth Inning

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Play was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the sixth inning of Saturday’s Summit League baseball game between South Dakota State and Oral Roberts with ORU leading 9-3.

With rain in the forecast for much of the rest of the day on Saturday, action is scheduled to resume at noon Sunday at Erv Huether Field. The series finale would follow immediately after conclusion of the suspended game.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics