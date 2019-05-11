Scoreboard Saturday, May 11th

Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 11TH, 2019

MLB

Detroit 5, Twins 3

Twins 8, Detroit 3

NAHL

Robertson Cup Semifinals @ Blaine, MN-Game 2

Wings 3, Amarillo 2 (*Final in OT. Series Tied 1-1)

IFL

Storm 44, Green Bay 37

NPSL

Thunder 4, LC Aris FC 0

College Baseball

Oral Roberts 9, SDSU 3 (*Game Suspended in 6th Inning, Will Resume Tomorrow At Noon)

NSIC Tournament Semifinals @ St. Cloud, MN

Augustana 10, St. Cloud State 5

College Softball

Summit League Tournament Championship @ Fargo

NDSU 6, USD 0

NDSU 3, USD 1

Central Region Championship @ Winona, MN

Winona State 2, Augustana 1

Augustana 3, Winona State 2

College Track & Field

NSIC Championships @ Duluth, MN

Men’s Team Standings

1. MSU-Mankato (219)

2. Mary (118)

3. Augustana (90)

4. Sioux Falls (78)

6. Northern State (59)

10. SMSU (18)

Women’s Team Standings

1. Mary (202.5 )

2. Augustana (117)

6. Northern State (47.5)

8. Sioux Falls (43)

10. SMSU (20)