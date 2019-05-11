Scoreboard Saturday, May 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 11TH, 2019
MLB
Detroit 5, Twins 3

Twins 8, Detroit 3

NAHL
Robertson Cup Semifinals @ Blaine, MN-Game 2
Wings 3, Amarillo 2 (*Final in OT.  Series Tied 1-1)

IFL
Storm 44, Green Bay 37

NPSL
Thunder 4, LC Aris FC 0

College Baseball
Oral Roberts 9, SDSU 3 (*Game Suspended in 6th Inning, Will Resume Tomorrow At Noon)

NSIC Tournament Semifinals @ St. Cloud, MN
Augustana 10, St. Cloud State 5

College Softball
Summit League Tournament Championship @ Fargo
NDSU 6, USD 0

NDSU 3, USD 1

Central Region Championship @ Winona, MN
Winona State 2, Augustana 1

Augustana 3, Winona State 2

College Track & Field
NSIC Championships @ Duluth, MN
Men’s Team Standings
1.  MSU-Mankato (219)

2.  Mary (118)

3.  Augustana (90)

4.  Sioux Falls (78)

6.  Northern State (59)

10.  SMSU (18)

Women’s Team Standings
1.  Mary (202.5 )

2.  Augustana (117)

6.  Northern State (47.5)

8.  Sioux Falls (43)

10.  SMSU (20)

