Scoreboard Saturday, May 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 11TH, 2019
MLB
Detroit 5, Twins 3
Twins 8, Detroit 3
NAHL
Robertson Cup Semifinals @ Blaine, MN-Game 2
Wings 3, Amarillo 2 (*Final in OT. Series Tied 1-1)
IFL
Storm 44, Green Bay 37
NPSL
Thunder 4, LC Aris FC 0
College Baseball
Oral Roberts 9, SDSU 3 (*Game Suspended in 6th Inning, Will Resume Tomorrow At Noon)
NSIC Tournament Semifinals @ St. Cloud, MN
Augustana 10, St. Cloud State 5
College Softball
Summit League Tournament Championship @ Fargo
NDSU 6, USD 0
NDSU 3, USD 1
Central Region Championship @ Winona, MN
Winona State 2, Augustana 1
Augustana 3, Winona State 2
College Track & Field
NSIC Championships @ Duluth, MN
Men’s Team Standings
1. MSU-Mankato (219)
2. Mary (118)
3. Augustana (90)
4. Sioux Falls (78)
6. Northern State (59)
10. SMSU (18)
Women’s Team Standings
1. Mary (202.5 )
2. Augustana (117)
6. Northern State (47.5)
8. Sioux Falls (43)
10. SMSU (20)