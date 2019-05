Sioux Falls Thunder Win Home Opener Against LC Aris FC

Thunder Win 4-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two first half goals from Jean Marc Mpemba sparked a 4-0 win for the Sioux Falls Thunder over LC Aris FC in the Thunder’s home opener for 2019. Sioux Falls improves to 1-1 on the season and hosts Med City FC next Saturday at the USF Soccer Complex.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!