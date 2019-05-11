Storm Shake Off Green Bay

Sioux Falls Wins 44-37

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm shook off a slow offensive start and defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 44-37 in IFL action on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Lorenzo Brown went 12-16 for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and a score.

Special teams played a key roll in the victory. The Storm scored their first touchdown in the first quarter when Malcom Goines blocked a field goal and recovered in the endzone. On the other side former SDSU Jackrabbit Parker Douglass kicked three

The Storm improve to 8-2 and host Nebraska next Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!