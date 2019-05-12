Deep & Tested Augustana Women’s Tennis Heads To Central Regional

Vikings Open NCAA Tournament Tomorrow At 1 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With the flurry of postseason success this week at Augustana, and almost a full month off since their last match, it’s been easy to overlook the Viking women tennis team.

Starting tomorrow they can make a little noise themselves that at the Central Regional in Topeka Kansas.

It was business as usual for Augie on April 14th when they locked up their 9th straight NSIC Tournament title and trip to the NCAA Tournament. Once again they were unbeaten in the NSIC and have won a remarkable 110 consecutive regular season conference matches dating back to 2009.

It’s been three years though since the Vikings last advanced in the Central Regional. This year’s team went 19-2 overall playing a more difficult non-conference schedule that featured several other NCAA Tournament teams, something they feel has them prepared to succeed.

The Vikings face Northwest Missouri State tomorrow at 1 PM.