Former South Dakota Governor Supports Palisades Expansion Project

GARRETSON, S.D.- Palisades State Park in Garretson is expanding and former Governor Dennis Daugaard is putting vocal and monetary support towards the project. While in office, Daugaard focused on enlarging South Dakota’s park system. Even though he’s now retired, he wants to continue to help out as state parks are one of his passions.

“Palisades State Park being one of the smallest parks in our system, here we are closest to the largest population in our state and it just makes sense to try and enlarge Palisades to better accommodate the demand that we’re seeing in the Sioux Falls area,” said Daugaard.

The Palisades are currently 167 acres. However, land around the park recently became available. The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation purchased 267 acres that will more than doubles the size of the park.

Currently $1.6 million in private donations needs to be raised for the project. Daugaard and his wife donated $50,000 leftover from his campaign fund.

“Anyone reckless enough to support my campaign for governor, they’re kind of giving to the park through us and we’re hoping that that example will inspire others to do likewise,” said Daugaard.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks developed a map, which includes suggested ideas on how the new land could be utilized. Some ideas include adding an archery trail and a dog training area. They’ve also asked for the public input. Daugaard says he’d like to see pollinators planted for insects.

“I also think we could plant a lot of trees in the area where people will be camping. When you camp you want to have a little bit of an enclosed feeling. You want to have plants around you and don’t want to see the other camper necessarily.”

Right now, the land is just green pasture and corn fields, so it’ll need to be transformed into a more park like setting.

“It’ll take a number of years, I don’t know if I’ll be around when the park is really looking spectacular,” said Daugaard.

However, he is confident that when it is done, it’ll be a great addition to South Dakota.

Officials with Game Fish and Parks will use the rest of 2019 to plan out the park expansion. Then development is planned to start in 2020.