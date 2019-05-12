Homeowners and Volunteers Needed for Salvation Army Paint-A-Thon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Each summer the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls helps people feel more confident about their home. This is the 27th year volunteers from across the Sioux Empire will help homeowners who are no longer able to maintain the appearance of their house. As a part of the ‘Brush Up Sioux Falls’ Paint-A-Thon Program, seniors and those with disabilities can apply to have the exterior of their house repainted and touched up. Organizers say this help takes away some of the stress for those who can’t do it themselves and can’t afford to hire someone.

“If the paints chipped around the windows or the door frame, it just looks uncomfortable, but once you’re able to get a new coat of paint onto their house it brightens up their exterior and they feel so much better about their house, about their community,” said Major Thomas Riggs with the Salvation Army.

The program is free thanks to a grant from Xcel Energy and paint donations from Norberg Paints. The Salvation Army is currently taking applications for those in need and usually starts painting in June. They are also always looking for volunteers.

Interested homeowners can contact Shelly at 605-338-6649 ext 312 or michelle_elrod@usc.salvationarmy.org for more info.

To sign up to volunteer contact Marcie at 605-338-6649 ext. 317 or marcie_priestley@usc.salvationarmy.org