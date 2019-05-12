Persistence Pays Off For Central Region Softball Champion Augustana

Vikings Two Wins Away From College World Series

WINONA, MN — The Augustana softball team is back in Sioux Falls after a memorable and dramatic weekend of their own in Winona.

Augie won the Central Region Championship, beating host Winona State twice in three games to advance to the Super Regional. It didn’t come easy in yesterday’s championship, with the Warriors rallying for a 2-1 walkoff win to force a decisive championship game.

The Vikings won another nailbiter 3-2 to move to within two wins of going to the College World Series for the first time in seven years.

The Vikings will head to Edmond, Oklahoma and face Central Oklahoma in a best-of-three Super Regional. Game one is on Thursday.