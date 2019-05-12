Sicoly & Wings Rally To Force Decisive Third Game In Robertson Cup Semifinals

Game Three Tonight At 6:05 PM

BLAINE, MN — With their backs to the wall last night Nic Sicoly scored twice, including the overtime game winner, to give the Aberdeen Wings a 3-2 victory over the Amarillo Bulls in game two of the NAHL’s Robertson Cup Semifinals.

The victory forces a winner-take-all third game tonight at 6:05 PM in Blaine, Minnesota.

Click on the video viewer for last night’s dramatic finish and postgame reaction!