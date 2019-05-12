Stampede Seek Control Of Clark Cup Series In Possible Final Home Game

Herd Seeking 2-0 Series Lead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Stampede can push the Chicago Steel to the brink of elimination with a win tonight in game two of the best of five Clark Cup Finals.

With their dramatic 3-2 victory over the Steel on Friday night, the Herd took a 1-0 lead in the series while improving to 6-0 at home in the postseason. If they can continue their dominance in the Denny, there’s a good chance that this could be the final home game of the season if the Herd can finish the series off next weekend in Chicago.

The possibility of playing one final time in front of the fans that have packed the Premier Center all year is sure to be emotional for the Stampede.

Puck drops tonight at 5:05 PM.