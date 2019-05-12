Wings Fly Past Amarillo & Into Robertson Cup Championship Game

Aberdeen Takes Series 2-1

BLAINE, MN — 24 hours ago the Aberdeen Wings seemed destined for elimination when they fell behind Amarillo 2-0 in the first period of game two of the best of three Robertson Cup Semifinal.

Tonight they are one win away from hoisting the Robertson Cup.

The Wings carried the momentum of their 3-2 overtime comeback win in game two over into game three on Sunday night, dominating Amarillo 3-0 to take the series 2-1 and advance to Tuesday night’s Robertson Cup Championship game against Fairbanks at 7:30.

Jonathan Bendorf set the tone with a goal 2:59 into the game. Matt Vernon was dominant in goal, stopping 30 shots in the shutout. Max Salpeter scored in the 2nd to make it 2-0 and John Sladic added an empty netter to seal it late.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!