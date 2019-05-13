FEMA Conducting Public Infrastructure Damage Assessment in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA officials are back in South Dakota this week. They’re helping with damage assessment from winter storms and flooding.

Officials will evaluate the damage to public infrastructure in 58 counties and seven tribal reservations. Those evaluations will last throughout the week.

The assessment will help Governor Kristi Noem decide whether to request federal assistance and if there’s a basis for a disaster declaration.

“It’s kind of a holistic approach to not just looking at a dollar amount for how much it’s going to cost to replace a bridge or to fix a washed road. The tally and assessment will include what was the impact and what other expenses may have been a part of that,” said Lynn Kimbrough with FEMA External Affairs.

FEMA officials were also in South Dakota last week, to assess flood damage for homeowners.