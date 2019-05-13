Interactive C-SPAN Bus Comes to School Campuses in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Students in the Sioux Empire are getting an opportunity to see a side of Washington D.C. they may have never seen before.

C-SPAN’s forty-five-foot interactive bus is touring the Sioux Empire. It’s parking at college and high school campuses for students to explore.

On the bus, students can learn how C-SPAN covers politics. The bus is equipped with a mobile studio, where interviews are conducted all across the nation.

Organizers say it’s important for students of all levels to have access to as much information as possible, presented in an unbiased way.

“You have with the internet an explosion of different places that you can go to try and find out what’s happening in public policy, what’s happening in society, things like that, but we want there to be a place like C-SPAN where people know that’s where they can go to see an unfiltered view of what’s going on in government,” said Joel Bacon with C-SPAN.

The bus will be outside Memorial Middle School on Tuesday from 9:45 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and will head to Des Moines, Iowa afterward.