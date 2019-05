KDLT Cares: Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s Fill the Boot Drive Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is kicking off the annual Fill the Boot drive.

The event raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will be outside Sioux Falls Hy-Vees with boots ready to collect donations.

Those donations fund research and programs and help send more than 150 kids to summer camp.

The Fill the Boot drive runs through Wednesday.