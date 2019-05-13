NBC Bets on Comedy Next Year, ‘This Is Us” for Years to Come

NEW YORK (AP) – NBC is betting big on comedies for its upcoming fall television schedule.

The network announced Sunday that it is adding four new sitcoms to its lineup for 2019-20, with stars including Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and sitcom veteran Fran Drescher.

The announcement came a day before the network will present the shows to advertisers in Manhattan.

NBC isn’t just looking for laughs – it has renewed the tear-jerking drama series “This Is Us” for an additional three seasons.

The network said it’s working from a position of ratings strength but, acknowledging the rising competition from streaming platforms such as Netflix, says its shows will have a critical digital afterlife.