Out and About with Kali: Week of May 13

If upcoming events are any indication, it is time to get back outdoors, Sioux Empire. There are some fun gatherings this week to have you out biking, hiking, dining al fresco, and digging in the dirt. Check out the list Kali Trautman with The Event Company compiled for you this second full week of June 2019.

Tuesday, May 14 – Food Truck Tuesday, Golf Addiction in Sioux Falls

It’s the start of the weekly Food Truck Tuesday at Golf Addiction! Featuring a great line-up of food trucks, live music by 6 Feet Over, a bounce house for the kiddos, this is a great event for the whole family!

Friday, May 17 – Tour de Flandreau, Flandreau, SD

It is that time of year again — get your bike out and lit up for this fun filled evening! This is a fun little bike ride around Flandreau where we will stop at a handful of different local businesses to check out what they all have to offer the community of Flandreau.

Saturday, May 18 – The Great Inflatable Race, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls

It’s the wackiest, craziest and bounciest obstacle fun run to hit the nation! Giant inflatable obstacles are spread throughout the course, and they will bounce, bump and slide you all over the place! There is no better fun run to attend with your friends, families and thousands of strangers than The Great Inflatable Race!

Saturday, May 18 & Sunday, May 19 – Scheels Outdoor Expo, Sioux Falls

Stop by the SCHEELS Outdoor Expo and meet with vendors from various industries including: Camping, Fishing, Water Sports, and much more! Receive great deals on everything you need to make this the best summer yet! Activities include a wakeboard show, fish fest and a ton of great prizes!

Sunday, May 19 – Annual Container Workshop, Landscape Garden Centers, Sioux Falls

Want great color?! Let us help by providing instructions on how to plant and care for the beautiful container of annuals that you will get to take home. We will have everything you need and clean up the mess. Bring your own container or purchase one from the store. Soil and instructions included in workshop fee. Purchase your own selection of plants to make your one-of-a-kind container.