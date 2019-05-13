Stampede Within One Win of Clark Cup

Stampede Within One Win of Clark Cup

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede edged closer to becoming Clark Cup champions Sunday night with that thrilling 3-2 in double overtime against the Chicago Steel. They now lead the best of 5 series 2-0 as it moves to the Windy City for games 3 and 4 Friday and Saturday night. Andre Lee, who scored the game winner has never experienced anything like this. “It’s been unbelievable actually. I’ve never been a part of a team and fans and everything like this. But yes, it’s unbelievable, I can’t explain it …” says Lee.

Max Crozier, who’s been great throughout the playoffs, enjoyed the moment after the game with his teammates but knows it’s not over yet. “The series obviously isn’t over yet so we celebrate too hard yet but the guys are really happy and we’re ready to get to Chicago for sure …”

The Herd have now won 10 of 11 games in the playoffs and 4 of them in overtime. They’ve had several more decided very late in regulation. They hope that good fortune follows them to Chicago where they can finish off the championship series with just 1 more victory.