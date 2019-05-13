Standout Augustana Athlete Charged with Burglary, Underage Consumption

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A standout Augustana athlete is facing multiple charges after police say he entered a student’s dorm room, grabbed her in her bed and wouldn’t let go.

Police say the 18-year-old victim woke up to 19-year-old Peyton Zabel in her dorm room in bed with her Saturday morning. Police say the victim yelled at Zabel to get out and that he grabbed her and wouldn’t let go.

The victim got away, went to a friend’s room and called police. Police say Zabel was still in the victim’s bed when they arrived and that they initially couldn’t wake him up. Zabel was transported to a hospital where he later regained consciousness.

Zabel is charged with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and underage consumption of alcohol. Police say there was no forced entry into the dorm room. Police say Zabel was not aware of the situation and that his blood alcohol content was .163.