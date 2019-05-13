The Power of Rebranding: Organizations Revamping Image

If it feels like we’ve had a lot of rebranding stories lately, you’re right. University Center, Sioux Falls Catholic Schools and Dakota State University all made changes this month. Now, another organization is looking to revamp its image.

The City of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation are working together to create a new brand logo to represent the entire city. They are currently searching for a firm to help them create a unified look.

“We’re trying to convince people to pick up their homes and come here and live, work and play here. We need to be projecting that image of a strong, vital city with a vital brand to those folks,” said Jason Ball, CEO and President of Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The city hasn’t chosen a firm to help them with their branding, but there are plenty to choose from. Chad Vander Lugt, Creative Director for the Marketing Agency HenkinSchultz helps organizations with their brand.

“It’s kind of a big deal. You get to put a mark on the company and say this is who we are going forward into the next 10, 20 or 50 years depending on how long they decide to hold onto that logo,” said Chad Vander Lugt.

He says there are many reasons why organizations like the city would rebrand. One reason is that companies change over time and they want their branding to reflect that. Other organizations may feel like their brand is old and needs to be updated to feel more modern.

Tara Locke, the Creative Director for Lawrence & Schiller Marketing Agency helped with Dakota State University’s recent rebranding. They changed their logo and colors.

“This new launch of the new brand identity, this new visual representation of the University, really kind of puts a stake in the ground saying ‘hey we’re here, we’re changed and this is how we are going to be perceived moving forward,’” said Locke.

She says changing a brand is a big deal, so a lot of research went into rebranding DSU. It was around a two year long process.

Just as life continues to evolve and change, so will all these organizations and marketing agencies say they’re ready to help out. Meanwhile Dordt College in Sioux Center announced Monday, it’s changing its name to Dordt University.