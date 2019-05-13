Wings Fly Into Robertson Cup Title game

BLAINE, MN… The Aberdeen Wings lost their first game to Amarillo on Friday night 4-2 in the Robertson Cup semi-finals which were best of 3 series. But they rallied form a 2-0 deficit Saturday night to win and then shut out the Bulls Sunday night to win the series and advance to the championship game Tuesday night against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Head coach Scott Langer really enjoys this team and he has confidence in what they will do in the title game. “These guys this year have been an extremely great group to work with. They can get this done and I believe in them. Obviously Fairbanks is scoring a lot of goals right now, so we’re going to have to figure out how to stop them and slow them down…” says Langer. Both teams have won 8 times in the post season to reach the title game. The Ice Dogs are 8-1 and have scored almost 5 goals a game. The Wings are 8-2-1.