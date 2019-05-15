Augie Heads to #1 Central Oklahoma for Super Regional

Augie Heads to #1 Central Oklahoma for Super Regional

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana softball team beat Central Oklahoma earlier in the season on their way to 54 wins. But they will be playing the Broncs against Thursday and Friday in the Best of 3 Super Regional with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Having won that game earlier will certainly help give Gretta Melsted’s team confidence led by pitcher Ashley Mickschl.

“I think we all have it in the back of our minds, we know we can, we’re confident going down and we just have to take a fresh mind and know that we can beat any team that’s on the field with us. No matter who it is in the other dugout, we’re going to play our best and play Augie softball so…” says Ashley.

There is one game at 4:00 Thursday and 2 more Friday if necessary. Central Oklahoma is 48-6 and Augustana is 54-10.