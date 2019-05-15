Authorities: Worthing Standoff in Connection with Recent Burglaries

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

WORTHING, S.D. – Authorities say they are currently in a standoff just northwest of Worthing.

Authorities have closed 275th Street between 471st Avenue and 472nd Avenue. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the situation is related to recent day-time burglaries in the area.

They are asking people to stay away from the area. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.