Newton Hills State Park Access From Co. HWY 135 Closed

CANTON, S.D. – Crews have closed access to Newton Hills State Park through County Highway 135 due to a portion of the road sinking.

There is currently no access to the boy scout or horse camps as well as the state park campgrounds from County Highway 135.

The closure is expected to be “long term” as engineers assess the damage. The park is still accessible from State Highway 11.