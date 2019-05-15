Police: Sioux Falls Man Helped Recover Friend’s Stolen ATV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police arrested two people on Tuesday after a man recognized his friend’s stolen ATV and confronted the suspects.

Police say the incident began when a Sioux Falls man noticed his friend’s stolen ATV parked at the Walgreens on 57th Street and Cliff Avenue. The man parked his truck behind the ATV to block it from leaving the parking lot.

Police say the suspect attempted to drive away and rammed the truck several times before fleeing the scene on foot. A woman with the suspect attempted to flee the scene but the man was able to detain her until police arrived.

A short time later, the same man recognized the suspect driving a moped in the area of 12th Street and Western Avenue and called police. Police say they later found the suspect near 57th Street and Western Avenue and a short pursuit began.

The suspect drove into a nearby neighborhood and ditched the moped in a yard, fleeing on foot. Police arrested the suspect following a short foot pursuit.

The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Gottsch was arrested on aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, identity theft and several other charges related to the pursuit.

Police also arrested 38-year-old Jennifer Collins on possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, and identity theft charges.

Police say Collins had a checkbook with other people’s names and a small amount of meth. Police also found meth in a backpack belonging to Gottsch inside the Walgreens.