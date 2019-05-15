‘Ride Your Bike To Work Week’ & Biking In Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Folks throughout the Sioux Empire have traded in steering wheels for handlebars this week.

It’s national ‘ride your bike to work week,’ and citizens in numerous towns are participating. Especially in of the most ‘biking friendly’ towns, Brookings.

In 2017 Brookings City Council passed a ‘Biking Master Plan.’ The goal was to make the city more biking friendly.

We headed up to Brookings to see the events planned for the week, and where the master plan currently sits.