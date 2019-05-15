Search for Missing Girl in South Dakota Comes Up Empty

Serenity Dennard courtesy PCSO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have conducted another search for a missing girl in western South Dakota, but she was not found.

Teams from across the state searched Wednesday for Serenity Dennard near Rockerville. But the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl remains missing.

Serenity was 9 years old when she ran away from a children’s home on Feb. 3. On Sunday, dozens of people gathered in Rapid City’s Main Street Square to celebrate her 10th birthday.

The latest search included agencies from Brown, Butte, Douglas, Hughes and Meade counties, as well as Box Elder, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown police departments.

The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after she went missing. Authorities say Serenity likely wouldn’t have survived if she was outside in subzero temperatures.