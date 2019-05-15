Senator Thune Praises Ellsworth Air Force Base on Senate Floor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base got a special mention on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

As part of National Military Appreciation Month, Senator John Thune praised the men and women of the 28th bomb wing. He also pointed out the role Ellsworth playing in Operation Odyssey, which was the first time in history that B-1 bombers launched combat missions from the United States to strike targets overseas.

“Mr. President, during my time advocating for Ellsworth, I’ve had the chance to learn a lot about aircraft and the incredible capabilities of the U.S. military, especially the capabilities of the United States Air Force, but the greatest part of representing Ellsworth has been the chance to meet with and get to know its airmen, from the wing commanders and other base leaders to the airmen who care for the planes,” said Thune.

Senator Thune says no matter what technology we have, the strength of our fighting force comes down to our military men and women.