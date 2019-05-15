Someone You Should Know: Jordan Stone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Mental illness is not often discussed because it is a difficult subject. Most people choose to ignore it. This week’s someone you should know, however, is working to make it a conversation.

Jordan Stone has a lot of smiles to share. You could see it in the interview today. You also see it in her pictures.

Behind those smiles, there are difficult times.

“I am the kind of person that people don’t expect to be dealing with mental illness. Like, if you met me on the street, you would have no idea that maybe I had a panic attack that morning.” said Jordan.

When she was younger, Jordan would lie to herself about her struggle with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

She though her parents would be unhappy, but this wasn’t the case.

Jordan said, “my mom didn’t react in the way that I thought she was going to. She was my mom and she was so supportive and caring, and it just surprised me.”

Mental illness can be tough to recognize, and many often think that opening up about their struggles is a sign of weakness.

Jordan said she once thought that same thing, but that’s changed now.

“This is not how it’s supposed to be. How can I change that, how do I start that process. That’s my hope, that people can start to figure out, how do I do this? How do I live with this?” said Jordan.

She now works with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or, “NAMI”.

Through the organizations “end the silence” program, Jordan shares her story with kids in hopes of helping others find their way.

“Being able to talk, and being able to open up, when I talk to kids I say that being honest and letting people in, it’s not weakness, it’s one of the greatest acts of strength people can do.” Jordan said.

Sharing her story also helps her in the healing process.

Jordan stated, smiling, “I’m able to re-think about okay how did this effect me. But look at me now, I am strong, I am here, and I am fighting.”

If you or anyone know is suffering from depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts, they can call the helpline center at 1-800-273-8255

If you want to learn more about NAMI and their mission you can head to their website at: www.nami.org

There is a NAMI walk being held in Sioux Falls on Saturday, May 18th. The walk will be held at Sertoma Park, with registration beginning at 8am and closing at 9:30am.