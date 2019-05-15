Vikings Baseball Building Winning Culture

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana baseball team is coming off winning the Division II national championship. But what they have done after losing 5 members of the pitching staff to graduation and professional baseball is rather amazing. Tim Huber knew his team would still be good with almost every starter back from a great hitting team. But the success they have experienced just shows that a winning culture is in the process of being built. And it was something that ace pitcher Max Steffens noticed when he was debating where to pitch after junior college.

Max Steffens, Junior Pitcher says:”We are building a culture and a tradition now. We just won our first regular season title, we’re hosting a regional for the first time and we really feel like we’re taking the next step as far as a really good D-II program transitioning to a D-I program and I think we’re building a culture. I came on my visit when they presented the national championship trophy and I feel like if I hadn’t come that day, who knows where I would be. So that swayed me …”

Riley Johnson, Junior OF says:”Coming into this year after last year we said lets not try to do too much, lets just try to get ourselves into the regional again, give ourselves a chances during the season and if we come out at the end of the season, make a run for it again…”

They have a chance to add to that winning tradition this weekend. The Vikings (40-14) take on Oklahoma Baptist Thursday at 7:00. The winner of this 4-team double elimination tournament advances to the Super Regional which Augustana will host if they advance past this weekend.