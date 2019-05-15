Why Few Apps Are On This Tech Experts Phone

After serious breaches to WhatsApp, Instagram and other programs, check out this cybersecurity advice

Katie Shuck doesn’t keep Facebook’s app on her phone. Or Instagram, or What’sApp. She tries her best to only log into the social media sites online.

If privacy and security are important to you, you’ll want to understand why. Shuck sat down with KDLT News Today’s Carleen Wild for some insight, as well as what to do if you’re logged into recent apps we know have been targeted by hackers and other malware.