Wings Celebrate First Robertson Cup Championship

BLAINE, MN….Nine years ago the thought of a junior hockey team in Aberdeen might have sounded crazy.

Flash forward to 2019 and it turned out that nothing was wilder than the Aberdeen Wings run the Robertson Cup Championship.

“I can’t even put it in words. This is the best day of my life!” Aberdeen Forward Joe Strada says.

“It’s unbelievable with this group of guys to come in and do this. We worked so hard for everything this year. This is what we came here for, this is what all of us came to Aberdeen for. It means the world.” Aberdeen Goalie Matt Vernon says.

Speaking to the team afterwards, this run actually began after last year’s heartbreaking division semifinal loss to Minot on home ice with many of these players returning with one goal in mind.

“We had that in the back of our mind since the season started, that was a tough way to go out. Our guys did the right thing. They responded, this year was a response.” Aberdeen Head Coach Scottt Langer says.

That goals was perilously on the brink during game two of the Robertson Cup Semifinal series against Amarillo when they trailed 2-0 after a period and were facing elimination.

“We went into the locker room and had a heart-to-heart honestly. We kind of laid into each other and we knew what we had to differently. And then we went out there and did it.” Aberdeen Forward John Sladic says.

Now these players will go their separate way, most to college commitments.

But this is a time they’ll never forget.

“I’m going to remember the fans, I’m going to remember all the boys, and I’m going to remember jumping off the bench, throwing my gloves in the air and holding that cup.” Strada says.

And a moment for hockey in Aberdeen and South Dakota that should only help grow the sport.

“The passion that the city of Aberdeen has for this hockey team is unbelievable. We’re going to go into our tenth anniversary next year, it’s a pretty big deal to win it that early in a franchise.” Langer says.

With the Robertson Cup Champion Wings in Blaine, Minnesota I’m Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.