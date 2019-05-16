Augustana Baseball Has Potent Lineup

Augustana Baseball Has Potent Lineup
KDLT Sports,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana baseball team is hosting the Central Region tournament after winning it’s first ever NSIC title last weekend. The defending national champs have gone 40-14 despite losing their top 5 pitchers to graduation and professional organizations. But Tim Huber knew he’d still have a good team with so many of his position players returning…and they can hit! And having a good offense has really helped the new pitchers led by 9-0 Max Steffens who really appreciates having that solid team behind him on the field where they excel defensively and also such a strong offense. And offense that Riley Johnson also knew would be very productive.

Riley Johnson, Junior OF says:”Coming back from last year everybody’s been familiar with each other, everyone knows how each other hits and how to pick each other up whenever anyone’s down. So a slump doesn’t ever last too long when you’re in our line-up because everyone just trusts themselves and knows that everyone else trusts them….”

Max Steffens, Junior Pitcher says:”We knew we were getting back most of our hitters. We weren’t really worried about that, we were worried about our pitching staff and I think we’ve really taken a good leap of progress throughout the season…”

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – Augustana, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , ,

You Might Also Like