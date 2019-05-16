Augustana Baseball Has Potent Lineup

Augustana Baseball Has Potent Lineup

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana baseball team is hosting the Central Region tournament after winning it’s first ever NSIC title last weekend. The defending national champs have gone 40-14 despite losing their top 5 pitchers to graduation and professional organizations. But Tim Huber knew he’d still have a good team with so many of his position players returning…and they can hit! And having a good offense has really helped the new pitchers led by 9-0 Max Steffens who really appreciates having that solid team behind him on the field where they excel defensively and also such a strong offense. And offense that Riley Johnson also knew would be very productive.

Riley Johnson, Junior OF says:”Coming back from last year everybody’s been familiar with each other, everyone knows how each other hits and how to pick each other up whenever anyone’s down. So a slump doesn’t ever last too long when you’re in our line-up because everyone just trusts themselves and knows that everyone else trusts them….”

Max Steffens, Junior Pitcher says:”We knew we were getting back most of our hitters. We weren’t really worried about that, we were worried about our pitching staff and I think we’ve really taken a good leap of progress throughout the season…”