Augustana Rallies past Oklahoma Baptist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Things did not look good early for top-seeded Augustana, but the defending national champions battled back from a 6-0 hole to defeat No. 8 seed Oklahoma Baptist 12-10 in the Central Region Tournament on Thursday at Karras Park.

The win boosts the Vikings record to 41-14, and they advance in the winners bracket to play Arkansas-Monticello on Friday at 11 a.m., while the loss drops the Bison to 33-20, and sends them to an elimination game against No. 4 seed Minnesota State on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The Bison got things started in the first with a lead-off single from Garrett McKee, who advanced to third two batters later on a Jake Gozzo single. Two batters after that, Ramon Enriquez drove them both home with a double to the gap in left center to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead.

The Bison added to that advantage in the second on a Brett Bloomfield two-run homer over the left field fence, and tacked on two more in the third on an Eric Carlson two-run shot to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Hitless after two complete innings, the Vikings bats came alive in the third. Seth Miller got things going with a one-out double to the gap in right center, and then scored on a Ford Schroeder double to left to get Augustana on the board.

The Vikings added a pair of unearned runs on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 6-3 heading into the fourth.

Still down 6-3 into the Vikings half of the fourth, Jordan Barth opened the inning with a solo homer down the right field line, and then got an RBI from Miller on a fielder’s choice that scored Nate Crossman to slice the Bison lead to 6-5.

After a scoreless fifth, the Bison plated three runs in the sixth to rebuild their lead back up to 9-5, thanks RBI singles from McKee and Carlson, along with an unearned run on a throwing error.

The Vikings got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth on a Miller RBI double, and then erupted for six runs in the seventh to turn a 9-6 deficit into a 12-9 lead.

The inning started with a pair of Bison miscues, the second of which allowed the first run to score, while Riley Johnson drove in the second with a triple to right that cut the lead to 9-8. Johnson trotted home on a Barth double to tie the game at 9-all before the Vikings took their first lead of the game on a Baier single that scored Barth for a 10-9 Augie lead.

Schroeder capped the inning with a two-RBI single that scored Baier and Will Olson for a 12-9 Viking lead after seven innings.

The Bison got one of those runs back on the top of the eighth, but would get no closer, as the Vikings hung on for the come-from-behind win with strong relief outings by Ryan Helgeson , Derek Dahlke , and Miller.

Six Vikings posted a pair of hits in the win, with five of them recording at least one RBI, led by Schroeder with three, and both Barth and Miller with two. Johnson and Baier each added one RBI.

Five Bison recorded multiple hits in the game, led by Carlson, who went 4 for 5, with a double, a home run and six RBI. Bloomfield also doubled and homered in a 3 for 5 day at the plate, with a pair of RBI.