Daytime Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Hours-Long Standoff

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

WORTHING, S.D. – A home burglary suspect is behind bars after a five and a half hour standoff with authorities in Worthing. The standoff took place in the area of 275th Street and 472nd Avenue, right off Louise Avenue, South of Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Oleg Konvir barricaded himself in a home that wasn’t his at around noon on Wednesday. Konvir surrendered around 5:30 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff says deputies spotted Konvir’s vehicle in a tree grove, moments before the standoff.

“Definitely suspicious, where it was at. We contacted homeowners and learned that they were not aware of this person and that he didn’t belong there. We suspected that he was in the house. He’s suspected in other daytime burglaries,” said Sheriff Steve Swenson.

The standoff comes about a week after a string of daytime burglaries in Brandon, Renner, Garretson, Hartford, and Humboldt.

So far, Konvir is facing a charge of second-degree burglary for the home he was found in.