Emerald Ash Borer Found Near 37th and Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The city of Sioux Falls announced today that a satellite of emerald ash borer have been discovered at 37th street and Minnesota Avenue.

Previously, emerald ash borer have been mostly on the north side of the city. This is the furthest south in the city they have been discovered.

According to forestry expert John Ball, a professor at South Dakota State University, 30% of the population died during the winter this last year.

That percentage of winter kill is a positive, he says, but that it won’t stop them from spreading.

He says this will buy the city more time to continue cutting down ash trees as well as treating them.

This situation and discovery, however, doesn’t shock him.

“This is all, I guess not an unexpected situation, but, if anything it’s a good reminder to people that the emerald ash borer is here to stay. And people should be taking it serious.” said Ball.

The city of Sioux Falls still prohibits the transport and movement of ash wood throughout the city. This will remain in effect until September 2nd, 2019.

After the May 27th the city advises that no more trees be cut down throughout the city. The emerald ash borer move most through the summer months, and cutting down more trees would allow them to move quicker throughout the city.