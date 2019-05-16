Kadrlik’s 6 RBI’s Lead Augie Past Central Oklahoma in Game One of Super Regional

EDMOND, OK… The Augustana softball team brought the offense to Edmond, Thursday in game one of the best of 3 Super Regional Series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Maggie Kadrlik was the start of the day. She had told KDLT Sports that the way the team responded in Winona at the Central Region gave them plenty of confidence heading south to play the top team in the country in Division II. “Yes I think it showed a lot of character because we never really had that. Our season was staring us in the face. It was either we were going to move on or be absolutely done and we haven’t had that yet. I think it showed a lot of character in how our team reacts when we’re forced to perform and here we are. And it turned out in our favor thankfully…” said the Augie senior who was recently named National Player of the Week after going 17 for 20.

She brought the hot bat to Edmond and the Vikings followed her lead. A 3-run HR in the first inning led to a 6-run outburst as 12 hitters came to the plate and they left the bases loaded. Kadrlik then homered again in the 2nd inning and then capped a perfect 4 for 4 day in the 4th with another 2-run single. Her 6 RBI’s boosted Augie to an impressive 13-5 win, meaning they need to win 1 of the 2 scheduled games Friday to advance to the Series. Ashley Mickschl pitched a complete game and also had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s for Gretta Melsted’s team that is now 55-10. Top-ranked Central Oklahoma is 48-7 and must win both games Friday to advance.